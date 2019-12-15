Pioli: AC Milan have to win these games

After a 0-0 draw with Sassuolo, AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli bemoaned his side’s lack of precision despite mustering an impressive 23 shots.

Theo Hernandez did put the ball in the back of the net for the Rossoneri, but it was ruled out by VAR, though Milan do remain unbeaten in four games.

“I saw a lot of determination and intensity,” Pioli told the press. “I can’t blame by players, but we have to win games like this.

“There’s a lot of bitterness as we didn’t win the match, we produced at least nine or 10 clear cut chances, so we obviously regret not scoring a goal.”

When asked about the inefficiency of Milan’s offensive line, Pioli was satisfied with what his team showed in the final third of the pitch.

“If we shot so many times, it means our attacking phase was good,” he said. “We missed these chances because of lack of precision and quality.”