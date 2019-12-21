Pioli: AC Milan must win against big sides

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli has called on his side to claim three points from their match against Atalanta, something they haven’t been able to do against big sides this season.

The Rossoneri sit 10th in the Serie A standings, and three points against La Dea would reignite their push for a European spot.

“Holidays don’t exist for us, as every game is important and we cannot afford to think any other way,” Pioli stated at his pre-match press conference.

“We need the right spirit and total concentration because we’re still in a very tricky situation. We have an identity now, but are a long way off reaching our full potential. Our plan is to take the game to Atalanta.

“We are Milan and we should aim to be Milan. Our current position in the table isn’t where Milan should be and we need to change that. Naturally, we are not satisfied with this first half of the season.

“I’ve been facing off with Gasperini for years and he has always been a difficult opponent to beat. His defensive structure is unique and his attacking approach has improved a great deal in recent years, making for a spectacular style of football.

“If we don’t stand strong tomorrow, we’ll get pushed aside by Atalanta. We have to be on full alert in defence. Our performances with the big clubs have been good, but we haven’t been able to get the victory yet.”

There has been ample talk about Milan making moves during the January transfer window, but Pioli wants his players to focus on the task at hand.

“The transfer window will be open for quite some time,” he added. “Nobody should be thinking about it.

“If I see someone losing their focus, they won’t be called up.”