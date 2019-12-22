Pioli: It’s not the time to apologise

Despite being defeated 5-0 by Atalanta, AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli refused to apologise for what he deemed a non-performance.

Goals from Papu Gomez, Mario Pasalic, Luis Muriel and a Josip Ilicic double put the Rossoneri to the sword, and doomed them to their joint-worst defeat in Serie A.

“I’m disappointed with my players,” Pioli told he press. “The performance was negative.

“What is there to do? Work and have ideas. I don’t think it’s the time to apologise.

“We have to earn everything again with performances, because we aren’t where we should be.

“The team definitely has to do better, and it has shown it can do better, in order to improve further.

“We got the approach [to the game] totally wrong and that responsibility is mine and the players’.

“Atalanta did what they wanted and there was no reaction, and neither was there any type of performance.”