PODCAST: AC Milan sink to new lows in Bergamo

AC Milan embarrassed themselves again in Serie A away at Atalanta in the highlight of the year’s final round and the Forza Italian Football Podcast is here to discuss it.

Conor Clancy is back as host, with Mr. Charisma Dov Schiavone on as a guest with Vito Doria. The three ponder whether or not things will ever come good again for the Rossoneri.

They also talk Inter and Juventus who share top spot, question if Lazio are titles contenders or not, twist the knife a little more on Fiorentina and a lot more.

Conor tips SPAL for safety after their win at Torino, and the guys also discuss Cagliari’s latest loss at Udinese, Bologna’s Riccardo Orsolini-inspired win at Lecce, Parma’s late draw with Brescia, Napoli’s first win in two months and the Supercoppa Italiana.

