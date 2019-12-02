PODCAST: Inter take top spot and Atalanta claim the derby spoils

Inter are top of Serie A, Atalanta won the Lombardia Derby and the Forza Italian Football Podcast is here to talk through it all!

Conor Clancy is back from Brescia-Atalanta and Parma-AC Milan to host the pod and he’s joined, as ever, by Kevin Pogorzelski and Vito Doria.

Juventus slipped at home to Sassuolo, allowing Inter to capitalise and go top with a win over SPAL. Milan edged Parma, the Roman sides won again, Napoli are now six without a win and Torino edged Genoa.

Fiorentina suffered more disappointment at home to Lecce, while Cagliari and Sampdoria are playing on Monday.

