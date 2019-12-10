PODCAST: Is trouble brewing with Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus?

Another week of Serie A has come and gone and Inter increased their lead at the top of the table.

Thankfully, Conor Clancy is back to host the Forza Italian Football Podcast and he’s joined by Vito Doria and debutant Ben Hughes, FIF‘s resident in Sardinia.

The guys talked through Inter-Roma, Juventus’ loss at Lazio, Cagliari’s comeback at Sassuolo, Atalanta’s samba-take on defending, and just about everything else.

Brescia got a big win at the bottom, SPAL’s troubles worsened, and things are shaping up nicely ahead of the Derby della Lanterna next week. Oh, and AC Milan got a win.

