PODCAST: The Best Crap Derby in the World

There was a surprise in the #FIFpod this week as Vito Doria and Kevin Pogorzelski were not joined by Conor Clancy in the host’s chair.

Nevertheless, they soldiered on and even managed to go through Sampdoria’s win over Genoa in the Derby della Lanterna, Napoli’s defeat to Parma, and 120 years of AC Milan.

Elsewhere, Juventus and Inter continued to match each other, and there is a special podcast appearance from Alasdair Mackenzie to talk about Roma’s resurgence.

All that and much more on this week’s Forza Italian Football Podcast.

