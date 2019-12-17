Ranieri: Juventus’ attacking trident is great, but Sampdoria won’t go down without a fight

Claudio Ranieri has been praising Juventus’ attack ahead of Sampdoria’s game against the Serie A champions.

Samp host the Bianconeri at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Wednesday evening and the Blucerchiati could come up against a front three of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain, who impressed together against Udinese.

“Their trident is beautiful,” Ranieri said at his press conference ahead of the game.

“I don’t know if it’ll appear again tomorrow [Wednesday]. Maybe they’ll play with a three, but not those players.

“Either way we won’t surrender without a fight.”