Rennes v Lazio: Official Line-Ups

Lazio travel to France where they will face Rennes at Roazhon Park for the final match day of Europa League Group E.

The reverse fixture saw the Biancocelesti run out 2-1 victors in an action packed second half. They went 1-0 to a Jeremy Morel goal but they responded through Sergej Milinkovic-Savic minutes later and Ciro Immobile sealed the win for Lazio with 15 minutes left in the match.

Failure to win in Rennes will cost Lazio qualification for the next round. They will also have an eye on the match between Cluj and Celtic and hope that the Glasgow side win the match.

Rennes: Salin; Boey, Gnagnon, Nyamsi, Doumbia; Da Cunha, Grenier, Lea-Siliki, Tait; Gboho, Siebatcheu

Lazio: Proto; Bastos, Vavro, Acerbi; Lazzari, Parolo, Cataldi, Luis Alberto, Jony; Caicedo, Immobile