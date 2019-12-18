Roma identify Castrovilli as main summer target

Roma are keen to make a move for Fiorentina standout Gaetano Castrovilli.

The midfielder has impressed in a disappointing campaign for La Viola so far and has made the step up to Serie A from Cremonese.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that the Tuscan club are interested in both Nikola Kalinic and Alessandro Florenzi in return.

Talks are expected to run from now until June, with a view to a summer transfer.

Fiorentina have put an value of €25 million to €30m on Castrovilli, who has debuted for Italy this season.

Florenzi is open to the idea of leaving Roma, though he wants to depart in January ahead of the European Championship next summer.