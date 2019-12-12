Roma made to work for Europa League progress in eventful Wolfsberger draw

Roma secured passage to the knockout stages of the Europa League with an entertaining 2-2 draw against rock-bottom Wolfsberger at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday.

The Giallorossi finish second in Group J, one point behind winners Istanbul Basaksehir and one ahead of third-placed Borussia Monchengladbach after the Turkish side secured a late 2-1 win in Germany in the other group fixture.

Paulo Fonseca’s side were in front within five minutes through a composed Perotti penalty, but the visitors were soon level after Florenzi turned a cross into his own net.

Perotti was involved again when Roma regained the lead after 19 minutes, as the Argentine latched onto a through ball before squaring to Dzeko, who only needed to tap into an empty net.

The Austrians came into the game with no chance of qualifying but were dangerous throughout, and had a goal disallowed for offside midway through the first half before striker Shon Weissman’s headed effort came back off the post early in the second.

Their pressure paid off just after the hour mark when Weissman snuck in ahead of Federico Fazio at the near post to fire in a header.