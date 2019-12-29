Roma on verge of US tycoon takeover

Roma are set to undergo a change of ownership, with American tycoon Dan Friedkin closing in on a takeover of the club.

The Giallorossi have been in the hands of Boston-based James Pallotta since 2012, having previously being under the control of fellow American Thomas Di Benedetto following the sale of the club by the Sensi family in 2011.

However, Pallotta is set to relinquish his controlling stake in the capital club, with La Gazzetta dello Sport reporting that a €790 million takeover is imminent and could be formally announced on Monday.

It would see Texan billionaire Friedkin, CEO of Gulf States Toyota Distributors, become president of the club, with a view to a full sale over the next month.

Pallotta has proven to be a decisive figure amongst Roma fans, having spent much of his tenure pushing for the Giallorossi to leave the Stadio Olimpico for a new stadium, but also facing accusations of driving out fan favourites Francesco Totti and Daniele De Rossi.

Roma have failed to win any silverware under Di Benedetto or Pallotta, with a Coppa Italia final and three second-placed finishes in Serie A the closest the club have come to lifting a trophy.