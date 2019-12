Roma continued their good form in Serie A as they held league leaders Inter to a 0-0 draw at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Friday evening.

The Giallorossi almost gifted their opponents two goals through dreadful passes at the back, but offered a dominant defensive display to frustrate Antonio Conte’s side.

Playing without a recognised striker for much of the game due to Edin Dzeko’s illness, Nicolo Zaniolo led the line for Roma and frustrated his former club, but could not find a way through.