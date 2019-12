Roma demolished Fiorentina 4-1 in Florence in Serie A on Friday evening and Nicolo Zaniolo was the standout among many excellent performers for the Giallorossi.

The 20-year-old was impressive with his passing and ball control and he was also instrumental in most of the goals. It was his low cross that set-up Edin Dzeko for the first goal, he drew the foul which resulted in Aleksandar Kolarov scoring from a free-kick, and he ran onto Dzeko’s though-ball for the fourth.