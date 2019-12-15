Roma produce second half fightback to overcome stubborn strugglers SPAL

STADIO OLIMPICO (Rome) – Roma moved into the top four in Serie A with a 3-1 win over rock-bottom SPAL at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday, but needed to come from behind to avoid a shock result.

Andrea Petagna put the visitors in front from the penalty spot at the end of the first half, but Paulo Fonseca’s side responded with goals from Lorenzo Pellegrini, Diego Perotti and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

The result elevates the Giallorossi into the top four, one point behind rivals Lazio in third, but Cagliari will return to fourth place and knock Roma down to fifth if they beat the Biancocelesti on Monday.

Leonardo Semplici’s side, who were the only team to beat Roma home and away last season, are rooted to the bottom of the table with just nine points, and their winless run is now nine games long.

Roma were immediately on the front foot, as Edin Dzeko was inches away from heading home an inviting Nicolo Zaniolo cross inside two minutes before a snapshot from the Bosnian was well handled by Etrit Berisha.

But the visitors showed that they could cause problems on the counter when Petagna broke free to draw an excellent save from Pau Lopez with a low angled shot, before Mattia Valoti headed wide from a good position.

Roma dominated possession but struggled to unlock Semplici’s stubborn defence, as Dzeko sent a fizzing shot wide and Mert Cetin headed a corner wide of the target.

Disaster struck for the hosts on the brink of half-time when Aleksandar Kolarov lost control of the ball inside his own box before tripping the onrushing Thiago Cionek, and Petagna stuck the resulting penalty into the corner to give the relegation battlers a shock lead.

Roma took just eight minutes to draw level after the break and had unfortunate SPAL defender Nenad Tomovic to thank, as the Serbian diverted a Pellegrini cross into his own net.

Fonseca’s side completed the turnaround when Francesco Vicari’s clumsy challenge on Dzeko handed them a penalty, which Perotti dispatched in composed fashion.

Roma then wrapped up the points seven minutes from time when substitute Mkhitaryan tapped in Alessandro Florenzi’s cross from close range just four minutes after his introduction.