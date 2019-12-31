Roma – Team of the Decade

It has been a case of so close yet so far for Roma across this decade, with four second-place finishes in Serie A and a runners-up medal in the Coppa Italia to show for 10 years of near success.

The Giallorossi came closest to the Scudetto in 2013, with centre back Leandro Castan and midfield maestro Miralem Pjanic key figures in a 10-match winning streak at the start of the campaign. With only a single defeat in their first 26 matches, Castan in particular stood out as a rock at the back.

Fast forward to 2017/18 and Roma were making waves on the European stage, with sensational victories over Chelsea and Barcelona securing a semi-final berth in the Champions League. The Lupi counted on goalkeeping masterclasses by Alisson, as well as their own Greek hero in Kostas Manolas in defence, whilst Daniele De Rossi and Radja Nainggolan were dominant in midfield.

Up front, Edin Dzeko recovered from a slow start to become the most prolific marksman of the decade, hitting 97 goals since 2015, whilst no team of the decade would be complete without Roma’s most iconic figure, the evergreen Francesco Totti.