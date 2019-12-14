Roma v SPAL: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

After securing Europa League qualification on Thursday night, Roma are looking to keep the feelgood factor going at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday when they welcome SPAL.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Roma (4-2-3-1): Pau Lopez; Spinazzola, Fazio, Cetin, Kolarov; Diawara, Veretout; Zaniolo, Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan; Dzeko.

Suspended: Mancini.

Unavailable: Smalling, Santon, Kluivert, Pastore, Cristante, Zappacosta, Mirante.

SPAL (4-4-2): Berisha; Cionek, Vicari, Tomovic, Igor; Murgia, Valdifiori, Missiroli, Strefezza; Floccari, Petagna.

Suspended: Kurtic.

Unavailable: Reca, Sala, Fares, D’Alessandro.

KEY STATISTICS

– SPAL were the only team to beat Roma both home and away in the 2018-19 Serie A campaign.

– SPAL have won only two of their 17 Serie A away games against Roma (D6 L9), though one of these was in this exact fixture last season (2-0 in October).

– In their last 10 league games Roma have had an average of 0.6 goals conceded (six in total), while in the first five the average was 1.8 (nine goals conceded).

– After a win, two draws and a defeat in their first four home games of this season, Roma won each of the last three, always scoring at least two goals.

– No team has scored fewer goals than SPAL in the top five European leagues this season (nine, level with Watford).

– SPAL gained only one point in their seven away games of this Serie A season (one goal scored): the Estensi have never gained fewer in their first seven away games in a Serie A season (one point also in 1956/57 and 1960/61).

– Roma have scored 12 goals from set-piece situations in Serie A this season, more than any other team – in 2018/19. the Giallorossi scored fewer only than Juventus in this manner (22 v 23).

– SPAL are the only team in Serie A this season yet to score a headed goal, while in the Serie A 2018/19 the Estensi led this ranking with 18 headed goals.

– Lorenzo Pellegrini’s first goal for Roma in Serie A came against SPAL, back in December 2017 – only Luis Alberto (11) has provided more assists than the former Sassuolo midfielder (six) in this Serie A season.

– Andrea Petagna has scored two goals in two Serie A games played for SPAL against Roma, including his first away goal with the Estensi in October 2018.