Roma v Wolfsberger: Official Line-Ups

Roma host Wolfsberger at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday night safe in the knowledge that a point will be enough to secure their place in the knockout stages.

Even if the Giallorossi lose, they will still qualify if Istanbul Basaksehir beat Borussia Monchengladbach in the group’s other game.

If Roma pick up three points and the Bundesliga leaders do not, they are guaranteed to go through as group winners.

Roma: Mirante; Florenzi, Mancini, Fazio, Spinazzola; Diawara, Veretout; Under, Mkhitaryan, Perotti; Dzeko

Wolfsberger: Kofler; Novak, Sollbauer, Rnic, Schmitz; Schmid, Sprangler, Wernitzing; Liendl; Weissman, Niangbo