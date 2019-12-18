Ronaldo, Dybala and Higuain – A new Tridente for Juventus?

Over the years, Juventus have seen many great trio’s grace the pitch and recent experiments by Maurizio Sarri looks to have found the new Tridente. Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain and Cristiano Ronaldo the latest incarnation.

When considering the Bianconeri’s previous striking trios, the discussion usually starts with the 1957/58 season when John Charles, Omar Sivori and Giampiero Boniperti scored 241 goals in 421 appearances which came to an end in 1960/61.

From then, Juventus next Tridente came to fruition in 1982/83 season when Paolo Rossi, Zbigniew Boniek and Michel Platini scored 156 goals in 407 appearances, until 1984/85.

Just over a decade later – in the 1994/95 season – Gianluca Vialli, Fabio Ravanelli and Alessandro Del Piero would come onto the stage, and also lasted two seasons. Together, they would score 107 goals in 266 appearances.

Del Piero would be a mainstay for the Bianconeri and with Zinedine Zidane and Fillipo Inzaghi joining him, from 1997/98 until 2000/01, they made the most appearances any Juventus Tridente with 472 appearances, scoring 169 goals between them in that time.

A change in tactics as the game was ever changing, it wouldn’t be until 2016/17 when under Massimiliano Allegri’s guidance, Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain and Mario Mandzukic would score 121 goals together in 292 appearances over a two-year stint which ended in 2017/18.

With the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo under Allegri in 2018/19, the Portuguese would go on to score 21 goals in 31 Serie A appearances during his one season with the tactician. However, the formation meant that Dybala would be played out of position and Higuain was loaned out to AC Milan then Chelsea.

Sarri, since arriving has toyed with various formations but he has used a 4-3-1-2 formation in an attempt to fit Dybala, Ronaldo and Higuain together. As a result, when they have played with one another, the link up play between them has been sensational, in particular against Udinese.

The movement makes them a nightmare for defenders. When one drops out, there is a clear problem for Juventus in the final third.

During the summer, Dybala was sounded out by English clubs but not through the wishes of the player or coach and has since gone on to prove his worth.

Higuain was keen to link up with a coach who got the best out of him, as Sarri did during their time together at Napoli. And Ronaldo is one of the best players to have played football.

Has Sarri finally found a way to get the best out of his star trio? And in doing so, created Juventus’ next great Tridente?