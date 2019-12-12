Sabatini: Ibrahimovic will not go to Bologna

Bologna’s global sporting director Walter Sabatini has confirmed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not be joining the Rossoblu for the remainder of the season.

Ibrahimovic’s future has been under heavy speculation since he left the LA Galaxy in November and the Rossoblu hoped that coach Sinisa Mihajlovic’s relationship with the Swedish striker would be enough to bring him to the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara.

“Ibrahimovic will not be coming to Bologna. With him we lived only a beautiful dream,” Sabatini told Calciomercato.com. “He has made other professional choices that are more than legitimate from his point of view.

“I would like to underline that it was not a matter of money. If it had been an economic matter, our owner Saputo would have willingly sat at the negotiating table with a very competitive spirit.”

The 38-year-old’s decision could be a blessing in disguise for the Rossoblu. With the January transfer window fast approaching and Mihajlovic needing to strengthen his squad in several key areas the money that Ibrahimovic would have commanded could go a long way to ensuring that the club land any potential targets.