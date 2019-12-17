Sacchi: Ancelotti Should Not Have Gone to Napoli

Former AC Milan and Italy coach Arrigo Sacchi has said that he would have advised Carlo Ancelotti not to have coached Napoli after the work his predecessor Maurizio Sarri had done during his stint in Naples.

The 73-year-old had coached Ancelotti when they were at the Rossoneri in the late 1980s and early 90s but he revealed that his former pupil had not asked for his advice on taking the Ciucciarelli job.

“We all have responsibilities [and] like so we make mistakes,” Sacchi told TuttoMercatoWeb.

“When he went to Naples, it was the first time in his career that he chose a new adventure without asking me anything. And he did well because I would have told him not to go there.

“A reason for this is because Sarri at the San Paolo had made a masterpiece that few of us have fully understood.”

The current Juventus tactician coached Napoli from 2015 until 2018 and his Partenopei side had finished second twice in Serie A as well as developed a reputation for playing beautiful football.