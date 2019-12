Sampdoria striker Manolo Gabbiadini was the super-sub hero for the Blucerchiati as he scored the decisive goal to give Il Doria the 1-0 victory in the Derby della Lanterna against Genoa.

The 28-year-old was the hero back in 2014 with a great free-kick and once again he achieved hero status on Saturday evening. He replaced Gaston Ramirez after 75 minutes and Karol Linetty spotted him just outside of the box before beating Grifone goalkeeper Andrei Radu with a long shot.