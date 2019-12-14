Sampdoria sink Genoa with late Gabbiadini goal

STADIO LUIGI FERRARIS (Genoa) – Sampdoria took the spoils against Genoa, winning 119th Derby della Lanterna 1-0 on Saturday night thanks to a late Manolo Gabbiadini strike.

Shots on target were few and far between as both teams had just one attempt on target each over the 90 minutes, with Samp’s being their goal.

It was Genoa’s seventh consecutive derby without a win, and their last as the ‘home’ team came back in May 2011.

The result leaves Genoa further mired in a relegation battle, sitting 19th in the Serie A standings, four points from safety and their city rivals.

Sampdoria were on the front foot early on though were unable to test Andrei Radu in the Genoa goal.

The opening 45 minutes was more war of attrition than football match, as both sides lacked any nous in the final third.

After the break, it was Genoa who had Sampdoria under the cosh and there was a bit more goalmouth action with Francesco Cassata firing a cross-come-shot just wide from 18 yards.

A Domenico Criscito freekick was beaten away by Emil Audero, and Antonio Sanabria put his set piece attempt over the bar.

Late on Sanabria did get himself free in the penalty area, but instead of having a shot he tried to cut the ball back across goal, only for it to be stopped by Murru.

There was drama at the death as Sampdoria took the lead with five minutes to go. Karol Linetty got to the left edge of the box and found Gabbiadini, with the No.23 side-footing past Radu from 18 yards out.