Sampdoria v Juventus: Official Line-Ups

Sampdoria host Juventus at the Stadio Ferraris on Wednesday evening as Round 17 of the Serie A season starts early.

With Juventus travelling to Saudi Arabia to take on Lazio in the Supercoppa Italiana, their match with the Blucerchiati was brought forward.

Sampdoria won their last Serie A game against Juventus 2-0, and the Bianconeri haven’t failed to score in two consecutive matches against the Blucerchiati since the 1995/96 campaign.

In saying that, Samp have won their last two home Serie A games against Juventus, but you have to go all the way back to 1959 to find the last time the managed three-in-a-row.

Sampdoria: Audero; Murillo, Ferrari, Colley, Murru; Depaoli, Thorsby, Linetty, Jankto; Ramirez; Caprari.

Juventus: Buffon; Danilo, Demiral, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Rabiot, Pjanic, Matuidi; Dybala; Ronaldo, Higuain