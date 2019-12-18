Sampdoria v Juventus: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Fresh from a late derby win over Genoa, Sampdoria welcome Juventus to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Wednesday night at 18.55 for Serie A action.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Sampdoria (4-4-2): Audero; Murillo, Colley, Ferrari, Murru; De Paoli, Thorsby, Linetty, Jankto; Quagliarella, Gabbiadini.

Suspended: Vieira

Unavailable: Bereszynski, Bertolacci, Barreto, Bonazzoli.

Juventus (4-3-1-2): Buffon; Cuadrado, Bonucci, de Ligt, Alex Sandro; Emre Can, Pjanic, Rabiot; Bernardeschi; Dybala, Ronaldo.

Suspended: Bentancur

Unavailable: Chiellini, Khedira.

KEY STATISTICS

– The last Serie A match between Juventus and Sampdoria ended 2-0 for the Ligurians: the Bianconeri haven’t gone two in a row without scoring against the Blucerchiati since the 1995/96 season.

– Sampdoria have won the last two Serie A home games against Juventus: they haven’t won three in a row at home against the Bianconeri since the late 1950s (1959).

– Sampdoria won 1-0 last time out in the Derby della Lanterna but haven’t won two successive games while keeping a clean sheet since September 2018.

– In the era of three points for a win, only once have the Blucerchiati picked up 15 points or fewer after the first 16 Serie A season games: in 1998/99 (15 points), which ended in relegation.

– Juventus are unbeaten in their last 13 Serie A matches played on Wednesday (11 wins, two draws) and have kept a clean sheet in eight of those games, with six goals in total conceded.

– No team has lost fewer points from a winning position compared to Sampdoria this season (three), while only Atalanta (11) have earned more than Juventus (10) after going behind.

– The next victory will be win number 100 for Maurizio Sarri in Serie A. If it comes in this game, it would be his 169th match and among the coaches who have taken charge in Serie A from 1994/95 onwards, no one managed to reach this goal before 185 games (Carlo Ancelotti).

– Sampdoria are the eighth team coached by Claudio Ranieri in Serie A: only with Roma (56%) has he recorded a higher win rate than with Juventus (53%), while only with Cagliari (18%) has he had a poorer win rate than with the Blucerchiati (33% so far).

– Emil Audero made his Serie A debut in the 2016/17 season with Juventus. The Sampdoria goalkeeper has recorded four clean sheets since Ranieri’s arrival: more than any other goalkeeper in Serie A over that period.

– Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo – nine goals this season – could reach double figures for the 14th consecutive season in the top five European leagues: only Lionel Messi has accomplished the same feat in the same period.

– Gianluigi Buffon (646 games in Serie A) needs only one game to equal Paolo Maldini (647) as the record appearance maker in the top flight.