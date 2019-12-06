Sarri confirms Rabiot’s return, but Ramsey is out for Juventus

Aaron Ramsey has been ruled out of Juventus crucial game against Lazio in Rome this weekend.

Juventus slipped off top spot last time out, with Inter moving ahead of the Old Lady, and they’ll need three points at Lazio to heap pressure onto the Nerazzurri.

Maurizio Sarri has confirmed that while Ramsey will miss out, Adrien Rabiot is available for selection.

“Rabiot is fine,” he said at his pre-match press conference.

“He’s trained with the team and he has fully recovered.”

Rabiot has nine appearances under his belt since joining in the summer, with seven coming in Serie A and two in the Champions League.