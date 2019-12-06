Sarri: Having Inter top of Serie A can motivate Juventus

Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri is treating Inter being top of the Serie A table as a positive.

Inter overtook the Bianconeri last weekend with the Old Lady slipping against Sassuolo, but Sarri is hoping to use that in their favour.

“I hope so,” he said when asked if it could act as motivation.

“It can be a stimulus to have a team in front, it can be a reason for more motivation.”

Lazio are currently behind Juventus in third place, and Sarri insists they won’t be taking the Biancocelesti lightly.

“They’re a strong team that have great quality,” he added.

“They’re the best team for filtering passes in the last 25 meters, even in Europe.

“We need this data, they’re a tough opponent. It will be a clearly difficult game.”