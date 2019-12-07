Sarri: I regularly get the feeling that Juventus can do more

Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri believes key moments didn’t go the Bianconeri’s way during their 3-1 defeat to Lazio on Saturday, though he did note that he believes his side can do more.

The Old Lady missed a golden opportunity to overtake Inter atop the Serie A standings, as Juan Cuadrado’s red card in the second half contributed to a heavy loss that keeps them two points back of the Nerazzurri.

“We played a great first half, one of the best of the season,” he told Sky Sport Italia. “We moved the ball well but we have to take responsibility over the fact we conceded a goal in the final minute of the half.

“It would have been important to head into half-time with the lead. Then in the second half all the big moments went against us. The worst part is that we leave the match with injuries and players that are suspended.

“I don’t like the feeling that I get, which is that we can always do more. I’m not talking about tonight because I believe we did well despite how things went. We can certainly do better and show more continuity.”

Lazio now sit just three points back of Juve in the standings, and Sarri didn’t rule them out of the title race.

“They could be,” he added. “It all depends on how they follow up on their excellent current form.

“Lazio were already in the mix, so let’s say it’s a three-team race.”