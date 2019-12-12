Sarri: I would be great to face Mourinho and Tottenham

Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri wouldn’t mind facing Jose Mourinho and his Tottenham side in the Champions League round of 16.

The Bianconeri secured a 2-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in the final match of the group stage, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuain getting their name on the scoresheet.

Juventus will face one of Real Madrid, Chelsea, Tottenham, Borussia Dortmund or Lyon in the round of 16, and Sarri wouldn’t mind meeting up with his old friend Mourinho.

“I had the honour of getting to know him and I really hold him in high regard,” he told reporters after Wednesday’s match against.

“He is an extraordinary person that is very different from the perception that the outside world has of him.

“I am convinced it was a real pleasure to get to know him. Playing against him isn’t easy, but seeing him again would great.”

With the Champions League over until February, Juventus will now turn their attention to Serie A where they face Udinese on Sunday.