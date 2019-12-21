Sarri: Juventus aiming for perfection

Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri is aiming for perfection as he looks to win his first trophy in Italy in the Supercoppa Italiana against Lazio on Sunday.

The clash between the Scudetto winners and Coppa Italia holders is a fascinating encounter, as the Old Lady’s only defeat of the season came against the Biancocelesti on December 7.

Sarri believes his side are finally starting to play the kind of football he wants to see, which makes him hopeful of coming out on top.

“I don’t know if we are ahead or behind where I wanted to be,” he stated at his pre-match press conference. “All I know is that I am enjoying myself in training and in games, and this means that the team is trying to play the football I want.

“We still have a lot of defects, but we can work to reduce them. The goal is to always improve and achieve perfection, which isn’t possible and would make us unhappy, which is what we need to improve.

“We are playing regularly, and we’ve only lost one match out of 23. We’re coming off of two matches where we played a great first half and then got stretched after the restart. This can happen because our formation is taxing on several positions, which could contribute to us losing our focus and not keeping our spacing between positions.”

Although Sarri has never won a trophy in Italy, he did play in several finals with Chelsea last season – including a victory in the Europa League.

“I played three finals last year with Chelsea,” he added. “It’s an important game, we are motivated and there are things from our last match that can give us even more motivation.

“Lazio are even more dangerous in a one-off match, as they are strong physically and tactically. I find it incredible they haven’t been able to qualify for the Champions League over the years, as they have one of the best midfields in Serie A and Ciro Immobile, who has 16 goals in 17 games.”