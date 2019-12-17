Sarri: Juventus feared drawing Real Madrid in the Champions League

Maurizio Sarri isn’t thinking about the last 16 of the Champions League yet but he is happy that Juventus avoided Real Madrid in the draw.

Juve will meet Lyon in February and March in their first knockout tie, but Sarri insists that he’s not looking that far ahead.

“Right now I don’t care [about it],” he said when asked about the draw against Lyon.

“There are 70 days to go and in between we have a transfer window and about 15 games.”

Sarri did reveal a bit more though, and made it clear that Juventus didn’t fancy taking on Los Blancos this early in the tournament.

“Our fear was Real Madrid,” he said, “the rest were fine.

“But a last 16 Champions League game is always tough.”