Sarri: Juventus gifted Sassuolo 50 minutes of the game

ALLIANZ STADIUM (Turin) – After Juventus were held to a 2-2 draw with Sassuolo, Bianconeri coach Maurizio Sarri feels his side gifted their opponents too much of the game which made it more difficult to win.

Juventus had to come from behind as defensive errors from Matthijs De Ligt and Gianluigi Buffon allowed Sassuolo to hold the Bianconeri to their first home draw of the season.

“In the first half we had a lot of problems, we were stretched and open which meant we were unable to win the ball back quickly.,” Sarri explained to the press.

“A team that had little application of tactics, and that led to a feeling of little mental, and physical energy.

“After the goal which put us behind, we woke up and created about six or seven excellent chances. But in the end giving your opponents 50 minutes of the games you don’t win.

“That was our fault. It isn’t easy after the Champions League, and after a touch match in Bergamo [against Atalanta].

“If we got ourselves level on 60 minutes, we would have won it in the end. That’s what I think.

“Each lost ball became a counter attack and that makes things more obvious than technical errors in which you lose the ball, but get it back three seconds later.

“The team had 20 shots on goal in the second half and create six or seven really good chances.”

Ronaldo’s penalty secured a point for the Serie A champions, though the Portuguese star was far from his best.

“I thought he was more alive in the final 30 minutes of the match,” Sarri said. “He is improving and we have to work in order to get his to his best.”