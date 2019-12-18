Sarri: When I saw Ronaldo score, I thought f*ck What a goal!

Maurizio Sarri couldn’t believe his eyes as Juventus scored two wonderful goals in their 2-1 win over Sampdoria, so much so that only expletives could be used to describe them.

Paulo Dybala put Juventus ahead with a delightful volley, before Gianluca Caprari equalised for the home side, but the Portuguese superstar channeled his inner Michael Jordan to head his team back in front.

“I thought the same thing [about Ronaldo’s goal as I did] about Dybala’s goal… f*ck what a goal,” Sarri told the press. “I didn’t say damn as it doesn’t get the point across.

“They scored two extraordinary goals.”

Merih Demiral started at the back once more for Juventus and was involved in a number of contentious incidents throughout the game.

“He did well,” Sarri stated. “A couple more technical errors, but that’s normal because the condition of the pitch was disastrous.

“It’s unfortunate that the condition of the pitch is often like that here. You could understand that in Italy there isn’t the possibility of redoing 20 high level stadiums, but at least [do] the pitches.

“It’s like sending a surgeon to work with rusty tools.

“We then complain that Serie A [rights] are sold for €1 billion and the Premier League’s at €4bn.

“I say this for the sake of Italian football and since I’m in love with football I would like these things to be done.”