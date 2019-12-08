Sassuolo v Cagliari: Official Line-Ups

Cagliari will be hoping to collect all three points again in Reggio Emilia on Sunday afternoon to continue their impressive 2019/20.

The Sardinians are currently fifth on 28 points and Roma’s draw with Inter on Friday has presented them with the chance of moving into the top four with a win, while Atalanta’s win on Saturday drew them level with the Rossoblu, making three points all the more important.

History suggests a close game at the Mapei Stadium though. Fifty percent of the previous Serie A meetings between the sides have ended square. Of the ten games, five have been drawn, Sassuolo have won three and Cagliari have won two.

Sassuolo: Turati; Toljan, Marlon, Romagna, Kyriakopoulos; Magnanelli, Locatelli; Berardi, Djuricic, Boga; Caputo.

Cagliari: Rafael; Cacciatore, Klavan, Pisacane, Pellegrini; Nandez, Cigarini, Rog; Nainggolan; Pedro, Simeone.