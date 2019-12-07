Sassuolo v Cagliari: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

High-flying Cagliari aim to keep their magnificent run of form this season going when they travel to the Mapei Stadium to take on Sassuolo on Sunday afternoon at 15:00.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Sassuolo (4-3-3): Turati; Toljan, Marlon, Romagna, Kyriakopoulos; Duncan, Magnanelli, Locatelli; Berardi, Boga; Caputo.

Unavailable: Chiriches, Consigli, Defrel.

Cagliari (4-3-1-2): Rafael; Cacciatore, Pisacane, Klavan, Lu. Pellegrini; Nandez, Cigarini, Rog; Nainggolan; Joao Pedro, Simeone.

Suspended: Olsen.

Unavailable: Birsa, Ceppitelli, Cragno, Pavoletti.

KEY STATISTICS

– Half of the Serie A meetings between Cagliari and Sassuolo have ended level (5/10): three wins for the Neroverdi, two for the Rossoblu.

– Sassuolo are unbeaten in Serie A home games against Cagliari thanks to two wins (including the last one) and three draws.

– Sassuolo have lost four of their last five Serie A home matches (W1), after avoiding defeat in the previous six (W3 D3).

– Cagliari are unbeaten in their last 12 league games (W8 D4) and could avoid defeat for 13 in a row for the first time since 1972, when they eventually ended the season 4th in the table.

– Considering only the second half of games, Sassuolo would be third in the table with 24 points, only behind Lazio (33) and Juventus (31).

– Sassuolo have conceded the most goals in the opening 30 minutes in Serie A this season (10), on the other hand Cagliari have conceded the fewest in the same period (two).

– Sassuolo and Udinese are the only two sides yet to take a penalty in Serie A this season; however, no Serie A team has faced more penalties than the Neroverdi in 2019 (12).

– Cagliari (+9.1) and Sassuolo (+6.5) have posted the biggest differentials between goals scored and expected goals in Serie A in 2019. Cagliari have scored 48 goals (38.9 xG), whilst Sassuolo have scored 47 goals (40.5 xG).

– Sassuolo’s striker Domenico Berardi has been directly involved in seven goals in eight Serie A meetings with Cagliari (two goals, five assists). He has scored seven goals in 10 league games this season, after scoring eight goals in 35 matches last term.

– Cagliari’s midfielder Radja Nainggolan could make his 300th Serie A start in this game – he has been directly involved in the most goals in the competition since November: seven goals (three strikes, four assists).