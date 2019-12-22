Sassuolo v Napoli: Official Line-Ups

Gennaro Gattuso takes his Napoli side to Reggio Emilia to take on Sassuolo in search of his first win on the Partenopei bench this Sunday evening.

Napoli’s record against the Neroverdi suggests he may just get it too. They’ve scored in all of their 12 games against them in Serie A, losing only one of these matches – winning six and drawing five.

Though their record at the Mapei Stadium isn’t great lately. After winning the first two away matches against Sassuolo in Serie A without conceding a goal, Napoli have won none of the last four.

Napoli are also without a win in their last eight matches in Serie A (D5, L3). The Azzurri last had a longer run without a win in the top-flight in 2008/09, under Roberto Donadoni.

Sassuolo: Pegolo, Peluso, Kyriakopoulos, Marlon, Müldür, Duncan, Traorè, Boga, Locatelli, Obiang, Caputo.

Napoli: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Luperto, Mario Rui; Allan, Fabian, Zielinski; Callejon, Milik, Insigne.