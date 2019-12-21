Sassuolo v Napoli: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Gennaro Gattuso aims to pick up his first win as Napoli coach at the second time of asking when he brings his side to Sassuolo in Serie A on Sunday night.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Sassuolo (4-2-3-1): Pegolo; Toljan, Ferrari, Marlon, Kyriakopoulos; Magnanelli, Locatelli; Berardi, Djuricic, Boga; Caputo.

Unavailable: Consigli, Chiriches, Defrel.

Napoli (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Luperto, Manolas, Mario Rui; Ruiz, Allan, Zielinski; Callejon, Milik, Insigne.

Unavailable: Koulibaly, Malcuit, Ghoulam.

Suspended: Maksimovic.

KEY STATISTICS

– Napoli have scored in all of their 12 games against Sassuolo in Serie A, losing only one of these matches (W6, D5).

– After winning the first two away matches against Sassuolo in Serie A without conceding a goal, Napoli have won none of the last four (D3, L1).

– Napoli have won none of the last eight matches in Serie A (D5, L3): the Azzurri last had a longer run without a win in the top flight in 2008/09, under Roberto Donadoni.

– Sassuolo have scored in each of their last eight home matches in Serie A, last going on a longer such run in the top-flight in january 2016 (11).

– Napoli have picked up 21 points in 16 matches in Serie A this season: their worst points tally at this stage since 2000/01, when they were relegated at the end of the season.

– No side has scored more goals than Napoli in the first 15 minutes of matches in Serie A this season (three goals); on the other hand, Sassuolo have conceded the most goals during this period (five).

– Gennaro Gattuso lost his first match as Napoli coach (2-1 v Parma): in the three points for a win era (since 1994/95), only two coaches have lost their first two games in charge of Napoli (Carlo Mazzone and Zdenek Zeman).

– Sassuolo striker Domenico Berardi made his Serie A debut against Napoli, in September 2013 – he has scored two goals against Napoli, including one in the sides 1-1 draw back in March.

– Lorenzo Insigne could join Ciro Ferrara (322 appearances) in sixth place on the all-time Napoli appearance makers list should he feature in this game – the striker has scored in his last two matches in the top flight against Sassuolo, however he has never netted in three consecutive Serie A matches against a single opponent.

– Arkadiusz Milik is Napoli’s top goalscorer in Serie A this season with six goals: the last time the Partenopei failed to have a single player with at least seven goals after 16 matchdays came back in 2000/01.