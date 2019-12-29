Serie A leads Europe’s sacking table: Nine coaches have fallen already

The 2019/20 season has seen its fair share of coaching casualties already with their having been 28 sackings across Europe’s top five leagues before the calendar has even turned to January.

At this point last season just 23 coaches had lost their jobs, a tally that’s 18 percent less than this term’s.

Perhaps unsurprisingly it’s Serie A that leads the way with nine dismissals already.

Serie A

Italian football isn’t exactly renowned for the longevity afforded to its coaches, but this season the presidents have been more trigger happy than usual, with more coaches being sacked at this point this season – nine – than in any since 2012.

Eusebio Di Francesco was the first to fall at Sampdoria on October 7 and Thiago Motta was also sent packing from the Stadio Luigi Ferraris from Genoa, being their second sacking of the season after Aurelio Andreazzoli.

Marco Giampaolo was dismissed by AC Milan, Igor Tudor by Udinese, Eugenio Corini and Fabio Grosso from Brescia, Carlo Ancelotti from Napoli and Vincenzo Montella at Fiorentina.

Premier League

Even England’s coaches are falling this season at an unexpected rate.

Six have already been sacked – twice as many as last season at this same point in the campaign.

Watford were unsurprisingly first when they said farewell to Javi Gracia on September 7 before Mauricio Pochettino (Tottenham), Unai Emery (Arsenal), Quique Sanchez Flores (Watford), Marco Silva (Everton) and Manuel Pellegrini (West Ham) hollowed.

LaLiga

Next in the sacking table is Spain’s top tier where five coaches have been sacked.

Valencia’s Marcelino was the first on September 11. Espanyol then dismissed David Gallego and replaced him with Pablo Machin, who himself was sacked to become the latest to lose his job.

Mauricio Pellegrino and Fran Escriba left Leganes and Celta Vigo respectively.

Spain’s top flight is the only of the top five in Europe to have seen fewer coaches sacked this season than a year ago.

Bundesliga

Four have been sent packing in Germany as the Bundesliga’s tally has doubled.

Niko Kovac is no longer at Bayern Munich – falling on November 3 – and since then Achim Beierlorzer (Koln), Sandro Schwarz (Mainz) and Ante Covic (Hoffenheim) have all gone.

Ligue 1

France have seen exactly as many sackings this season as last – four.

Ghislain Printant at Saint Etiene was first, followed by Sylvinho at Lyon, Alain Casanova at Toulouse and Leonardo Jardim at Monaco.