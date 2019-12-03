Serie A Player of the Week | Round 14

All eyes were on the Lombardia Derby as the Serie A action got underway on Saturday and it was the performance of Atalanta’s Mario Pasalic at Brescia that made him our Player of the Week for Round 14.

In the first meeting of the two clubs for 13 years it was of little surprise that bottom placed Brescia were beaten by a high-flying La Dea, but few expected the Croatian midfielder to be the hero at the Stadio Mario Rigamonti.

On-loan from Premier League side Chelsea, the 24-year-old has generally played a more protective role in Atalanta’s attack-minded approach, yet scored a goal in each half to give the visitors a 2-0 lead.

Breaking into the box on 26 minutes Pasalic arrived to head home the opener and then found himself perfectly positioned to flick a low Josip Ilicic cross past the Brescia goalkeeper with wonderful technique.