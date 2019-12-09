Serie A Player of the Week | Round 15

Another impressive display from Giacomo Bonaventura helped AC Milan to a second consecutive victory with a win over Bologna, to become our Serie A Player of the Week for Round 15.

Since the 30-year-old midfielder returned to the starting line-up under new coach Stefano Pioli, the Rossoneri have taken seven points from a possible nine domestically and have risen to 10th in the Serie A standings.

With Milan leading 2-1, the Rossoblu were expected to increase the pressure on the visitors in the second half, however, the Italian took control of their destiny by curling a wonderful effort within a minute of the restart.

That goal aside, though, Bonaventura’s experience and ability then became vital as the Diavolo secured another vital three points, albeit with a nervous final period after Bologna had pulled another goal back.