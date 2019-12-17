Serie A Player of the Week | Round 16

Parma defeated Napoli 2-1 away on Saturday evening in Serie A and Swedish starlet Dejan Kulusevski was involved in both Ducali goals, earning him the Player of the Week award for Round 16.

The 19-year-old has been a revelation so far in the 2019/20 campaign and he continued his good form against the Partenopei, opening the scoring after four minutes and then supplying the pass to Gervinho for the winner in added time.

His goal initially came from a throw-in and Parma centre-forward Andreas Cornelius headed the ball into his path. Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly struggled to contain Kulusevski and the Swede hit a low shot past Ciucciarelli goalkeeper Alex Meret.

The winning goal came after a Partenopei corner and Gervinho sprinted into the opposition half. Kulusevski had space so the ball was passed to him and then he passed the ball low from the right into the path of the Ivorian.

Parma are now seventh in the Serie A table with 24 points, three more than their opponents on the weekend, and achieving back-to-back victories after registering a win against Sampdoria in the previous round.