Serie A Player of the Week | Round 17

Atalanta completed a great calendar year of 2019 in resounding style with a 5-0 humiliation of AC Milan and Josip Ilicic has earned the Serie A Player of the Week award for Round 17 thanks to his inspirational performance against the Rossoneri.

It was his low pass across the pitch to Alejandro Gomez which resulted in the opening goal for La Dea and then he produced two superb strikes in the second half.

After running onto a Mario Pasalic pass, he bamboozled AC Milan defender Davide Calabria before thumping the ball into the net to make it 3-0, and he added the fourth after receiving a short pass from Papu Gomez and then curved the ball into the top left corner with his left foot.

Atalanta are fifth in the Serie A table with 31 points and the virtuoso performance from La Dea as well as Ilicic in particular typified what this team under Coach Gian Piero Gasperini is all about.