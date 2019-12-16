Serie A sides await Champions League and Europa League fate

Serie A’s European representatives are awaiting their European fate this Monday morning ahead of the Champions League and Europa League knockout round draws.

Five teams in all – three in the Champions League and two in the Europa League – will be flying the tricolour.

Juventus boast the advantage of having progressed as group leaders, but they’ll still be hoping to avoid some big names in Real Madrid, Tottenham and Chelsea.

Atalanta and Napoli are the others dining at Europe’s top table and having gone through in second place they could face the mammoth task of trying to overcome giants such as Barcelona, European champions Liverpool, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

La Dea and the Partenopei will be hoping to draw RB Leipzig, though they themselves won’t be easily beaten.

Inter and Roma face less daunting tasks in the Europa League draw.