Serie A sides nominate a player each to form anti-racism squad

Lega Serie A’s battle against racism continues and each of the 20 Serie A clubs have put forward one player to represent them in the ongoing fight.

As part of the project that saw the paintings of three monkeys unveiled – one each to represent multiculturalism, integration and brotherhood – each side have one player acting as their anti-racism squad member.

A special captain’s armband will also be used in Serie A for the second round of fixtures, which is dedicated to anti-racism.

The full anti-racism squad is as follows:

Pierluigi Gollini (Atalanta), Ibrahima Mbaye (Bologna), Daniele Gastaldello (Brescia), Ragnar Klavan (Cagliari), Kevin-Prince Boateng (Fiorentina), Stefano Sturaro (Genoa), Sofyan Amrabat (Helals Verona), Danilo D’Ambrosio (Inter), Blaise Matuidi (Juventus), Joaquin Correa (Lazio), Khouma Babacar (Lecce), Davide Calabria (AC Milan), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Gervinho (Parma), Juan Jesus (Roma), Albin Ekdal (Sampdoria), Pedro Obiang (Sassuolo), Felipe (SPAL), Cristian Ansaldi (Torino), Stefano Okaka (Udinese).