Serie A Team of the Week | Round 14

A change has taken place at the top of the Serie A with Inter winning 2-1 against SPAL and Juventus being held to a 2-2 draw at home against Sassuolo.

The battle for the other European spots is still on with Lazio thumping Udinese 3-0, Roma winning 3-1 away to Hellas Verona, and Cagliari earning a dramatic 4-3 victory against Sampdoria.

AC Milan, Torino, and Lecce all had 1-0 away victories against Parma, Genoa and Fiorentina respectively.

Let us know your thoughts on the Team of the Week, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation!

Stefano Turati – Sassuolo

A sensational Serie A debut from the 18-year-old despite conceding twice. Made a plethora of excellent saves including one from a Cristiano Ronaldo free-kick and another on the line from Gonzalo Higuain.

Andrea Conti – AC Milan

Nullified the threat of Gervinho on Parma’s left-wing for the majority of the game and found the opportunities to make runs forward.

Bremer – Torino

Capable of keeping the Genoa attackers at bay despite the dominance of the Grifone and scored the winning goal for Toro with a header.

Luca Pellegrini – Cagliari

Gave away a penalty in the first half but did more than atone for it. Ran tirelessly throughout the game and provided two assists including the winner for Alberto Cerri.

Marcelo Brozovic – Inter

Took control of a makeshift midfield and did it with confidence. Forced SPAL midfielder Mirko Valdifiori into the error which resulted in the first goal and he was intelligent in his passing.

Radja Nainggolan – Cagliari (3 Team of the Week appearances)

Inspired the Cagliari fightback against Sampdoria. Scored with another thunderous shot from distance and assisted for one of the Joao Pedro goals.

Lorenzo Pellegrini – Roma (3 apps)

An excellent link between midfield and attack. Provided a delightful assist for Justin Kluivert to open the scoring and he was also involved in the build-up for Roma’s third scored by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Mario Pasalic – Atalanta

The Croatian midfielder was the unlikely hero in the derby victory against Brescia. Scored the first for La Dea with a header and added the second with a cheeky back-heel.

Lautaro Martinez – Inter (3 apps)

Grabbed a brace for the Nerazzurri in the first half and would have scored a few more if it wasn’t for some fine saves from SPAL goalkeeper Etrit Berisha.

Ciro Immobile – Lazio (5 apps)

The Italian international is scoring goals for fun this season, and he found the back of the net twice against Udinese, taking his tally in Serie A to 17 so far this season.

Joao Pedro – Cagliari (2 apps)

Completed the Cagliari comeback in incredible fashion with two goals in as many minutes.