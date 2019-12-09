Serie A Team of the Week | Round 15

Inter maintained top spot in Serie A with a 0-0 draw against Roma while Juventus succumbed to their first defeat of the season with Lazio earning a 3-1 victory.

Atalanta secured a comeback victory against Hellas Verona and Cagliari drew 2-2 with Sassuolo to put pressure on their European rivals but Napoli drew away to Udinese as their on-field crisis continues.

AC Milan won 3-2 away to Bologna, Torino defeated Fiorentina 2-1 at home, and Lecce made another comeback as they drew 2-2 against Genoa.

Here is the Team of the Week for Round 15, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation. Let us know your thoughts.

Antonio Mirante – Roma

His saves helped earn the Giallorossi a vital point away from home. His stops to deny Romelu Lukaku and Matias Vecino were the standouts.

Luiz Felipe – Lazio

Started off slowly but then put in an uncompromising performance and scored with a header before half-time.

Diego Godin – Inter (3 Team of the Week appearances)

Comfortably dealt with any Roma players that tried to beat him and occasionally advanced forward from defence.

Chris Smalling – Roma (3 apps)

Superb in his positional play and distribution, he was also competently organising his defence with confidence.

Luis Alberto – Lazio (5 apps)

The inspiration for the Aquile comeback against Juventus. Provided delightful assists for Luiz Felipe and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – Lazio (3 apps)

Was important in both destroying opposition play and the construction of Lazio’s attacks. Scored an exquisite goal to give the Biancocelesti the lead against Juventus.

Giacomo Bonaventura – AC Milan

Provided flair as well as drive from midfield and scored a fine goal from outside of the penalty area.

Cristian Ansaldi – Torino

An energetic performance from the Argentine veteran. Crossed the ball for Simone Zaza to open the scoring for the Granata and scored the second with an individual effort.

Filippo Falco – Lecce

Came on in the second half against Genoa and inspired the comeback for his team. Scored a great goal with a bending shot and then provided the assist for Andrea Tabanelli.

Samuel Di Carmine – Hellas Verona (2 apps)

The Gialloblu might have lost to Atalanta but he can hold his head up high, scoring two well-taken goals. Now he has scored three goals in his last three games.

Simone Zaza – Torino

Lead the forward line in the absence of Andrea Belotti and did not squander his starting opportunity. Nearly scored twice before finally finding the back of the net with a fine diving header.