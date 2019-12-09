Serie A Team of the Week | Round 15

Vito Doria Date: 9th December 2019 at 12:59pm
maintained top spot in Serie A with a 0-0 draw against Roma while Juventus succumbed to their first defeat of the season with Lazio earning a 3-1 victory.

Atalanta secured a comeback victory against and Cagliari drew 2-2 with Sassuolo to put pressure on their European rivals but Napoli drew away to Udinese as their on-field crisis continues.

AC Milan won 3-2 away to Bologna, defeated Fiorentina 2-1 at home, and Lecce made another comeback as they drew 2-2 against Genoa.

Here is the for Round 15, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation. Let us know your thoughts.

– Roma

His saves helped earn the Giallorossi a vital point away from home. His stops to deny Romelu Lukaku and Matias Vecino were the standouts.

Luiz Felipe – Lazio

Started off slowly but then put in an uncompromising performance and scored with a header before half-time.

– Inter (3 Team of the Week appearances)

Comfortably dealt with any Roma players that tried to beat him and occasionally advanced forward from defence.

– Roma (3 apps)

Superb in his positional play and distribution, he was also competently organising his defence with confidence.

– Lazio (5 apps)

The inspiration for the Aquile comeback against Juventus. Provided delightful assists for Luiz Felipe and .

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – Lazio (3 apps)

Was important in both destroying opposition play and the construction of Lazio’s attacks. Scored an exquisite goal to give the Biancocelesti the lead against Juventus.

Giacomo Bonaventura – AC Milan

Provided flair as well as drive from midfield and scored a fine goal from outside of the penalty area.

Cristian Ansaldi – Torino

An energetic performance from the Argentine veteran. Crossed the ball for to open the scoring for the Granata and scored the second with an individual effort.

Filippo Falco – Lecce

Came on in the second half against Genoa and inspired the comeback for his team. Scored a great goal with a bending shot and then provided the assist for Andrea Tabanelli.

– Hellas Verona (2 apps)

The Gialloblu might have lost to Atalanta but he can hold his head up high, scoring two well-taken goals. Now he has scored three goals in his last three games.

Simone Zaza – Torino

Lead the forward line in the absence of Andrea Belotti and did not squander his starting opportunity. Nearly scored twice before finally finding the back of the net with a fine diving header.

 

