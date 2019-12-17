Serie A Team of the Week | Round 16

Inter share top spot with Juventus in the Serie A table after drawing 1-1 with Fiorentina while the Bianconeri won 3-1 against Udinese.

Napoli were defeated 2-1 against Parma as their crisis continues, Torino let a three-goal lead slip against Hellas Verona, and Milan were held to a scoreless draw against Sassuolo.

At the bottom end of the table, Brescia demolished Lecce 3-0 and Sampdoria earned bragging rights in the Derby della Lanterna with a 1-0 victory against Genoa.

Let us know your thoughts on the Serie A Team of the Week, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation!

Gianluca Pegolo – Sassuolo

Despite the absence of Andrea Consigli, Sassuolo seem to have more than enough reserves capable of taking his place. Milan might have won comfortably if it wasn’t for the plethora of saves by Pegolo.

Stefano Sabelli – Brescia (2 Team of the Week appearances)

Was given the licence to roam forward and did it with great confidence. Provided the assist for the second Brescia goal.

Merih Demiral – Juventus

Started in place of Dutch international Matthijs De Ligt and he looked very comfortable alongside Leonardo Bonucci. Made some key interventions to halt the Udinese attackers.

Theo Hernandez – AC Milan (2 apps)

Once again, the French youngster demonstrated that he is one AC Milan’s best attacking threats despite the defensive position he plays in. Had a goal disallowed because of a handball by Franck Kessie in the build-up.

Dejan Kulusevski – Parma (3 apps)

The Swedish starlet cannot seem to do much wrong at the moment. He opened the scoring against Napoli and assisted the winner for Gervinho.

Borja Valero – Inter

Dribbled more than usual, made the right passes, and scored a fine goal in which he played a part in the build-up before turning Nikola Milenkovic inside out.

Karol Linetty – Sampdoria

The scrappy nature of the game suited the Blucerchiati midfielder more than the others and his work ethic could not be questioned. Created the winning goal for Manolo Gabbiadini to give Il Doria the win.

Cristian Ansaldi – Torino (2 apps)

The Granata left wing-back has become an unlikely source for goals in recent weeks, scoring twice against Hellas Verona and taking his tally to three goals in two games.

Gervinho – Parma (2 apps)

Overwhelmed the Napoli defence with his dribbling and speed. Had numerous opportunities to score before finally putting the ball into the back of the net in stoppage time.

Ernesto Torregrossa – Brescia

A crucial part of their promotion to Serie A, the Brescia centre-forward was involved in all three goals against Lecce and also scored his first goal in Italy’s top flight.

Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventus

Temporarily dispelled any signs of ageing with a fine first half brace and could have scored at least two more if it wasn’t for the post and Juan Musso in the Udinese goal.