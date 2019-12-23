Serie A Team of the Week | Round 17

Juventus and Inter end 2019 on the top of the Serie A table and they defeated both Genoese sides, with the Bianconeri winning 2-1 against Sampdoria and the Nerazzurri thrashing Genoa 4-0.

Roma comfortably won away to Fiorentina and Atalanta put five past AC Milan but Cagliari continued their recent slip with a 2-1 defeat to Udinese.

There were also some away victories for SPAL against Torino, Napoli away to Sassuolo, and Bologna on their travels to Lecce.

Here is the Serie A Team of the Week, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation. Let us know your thoughts!

Etrit Berisha – SPAL

One of the inspirations for the SPAL comeback against Torino. Made a string of excellent saves, especially in the first half when the Estensi were trailing.

Chris Smalling – Roma (4 Team of the Week appearances)

Another assured performance from the Giallorossi centre-back and he knew how to position himself in many situations.

Jose Luis Palomino – Atalanta

Nearly impossible to beat. Won the ball back many times for his team and easily controlled AC Milan striker Rafael Leao.

Alex Sandro – Juventus

Committed the errors that resulted in Sampdoria’s equaliser but he more than atoned by providing the crosses for both Juve goals.

Nicolo Zaniolo – Roma (3 apps)

The Italian starlet once again displayed his grace, skills, and vision. Provided the assist for the first goal, drew the foul which resulted in the free-kick for the second, and then scored the fourth.

Seko Fofana – Udinese

Decisive in Udinese’s shock victory against Cagliari. Assisted Rodrigo De Paul for the first goal and then scored the winner straight after the Isolani had equalised.

Roberto Gagliardini – Inter

Genoa brought Gagliardini good luck in 2018/19, scoring in both games in Serie A, and he was instrumental on the weekend. Scored the second Nerazzurri goal and won the penalty for the third.

Alejandro Gomez – Atalanta (5 apps)

A virtuoso display from Atalanta’s captain and talisman. Opened the scoring after a run on the left-wing and took a short free-kick to set-up Josip Ilicic for the fourth goal.

Josip Ilicic – Atalanta (apps)

The Slovenian fantasista produced another marvellous performance for La Dea. Supplied the pass to Papu Gomez for the first goal and then scored two fabulous goals in the second half.

Romelu Lukaku – Inter (2 apps)

Without Lautaro Martinez alongside him, the Belgian striker carried much of the attacking load for the Nerazzurri. Found the back of the net twice and also laid the ball off for Gagliardini to score the second Inter goal.

Edin Dzeko – Roma (2 apps)

Demonstrated his strength as well as experience in the Lupi attack. Scored the opener and then provided assists for Lorenzo Pellegrini and Nicolo Zaniolo.