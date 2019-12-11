Shakhtar Donetsk v Atalanta: Official Line-Ups

Atalanta go to Ukraine knowing that only a win will be enough against Shakhtar Donetsk if they are to have any hope of progressing from their Champions League group.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side made life difficult for themselves by losing their first three games in the competition, but have given themselves a fighting chance with a draw against Manchester City and defeat of Dinamo Zagreb in their last two games.

Shakhtar edged La Dea at the Stadio San Siro in October with a last-minute winner after Duvan Zapata had headed the Italians ahead, in what was a game that they felt they should have taken all three points from themselves.

Even a win in Ukraine isn’t enough to guarantee progression though, and they’ll still need Manchester City to avoid defeat against Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia.

Shakhtar: Pyatov; Dodo, Kryvtsov, Matvijenko, Ismaily; Stepanenko, Alan Patrick; Tetè, Kovalenko, Taison; Junior Moraes.

Atalanta: Gollini; Djimsiti, Palomino, Masiello; Castagne, de Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Pasalic; Muriel, Gomez.