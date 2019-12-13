Simeone: Firmino is the best in the world, but Immobile is the best in Italy

Cagliari’s Giovanni Simeone has given his thoughts on several of the world’s top strikers including Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino, Italian international Ciro Immobile and Inter’s Lautaro Martinez.

Simeone, who is the son of Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone, joined Cagliari on loan from Fiorentina in the summer and has made a good start to life with the Isolani scoring four goals in his first eleven appearances for the club.

“I really like Firmino he’s a complete striker and knows how to do everything,” said Simeone in an interview with the Gazzetta dello Sport.

“In Italy the best is Immobile, he makes crazy movements, but I also really like Lautaro Martinez, he has a great hunger for goals.”

The 24-year-old also spoke about the possibility of being coached by his father in the future.

“I would like to,” he admitted.

“It’s difficult to work together as father and son. But I think he is the best coach in the world.

Cagliari have been the early season surprise package in Serie A as they have only lost two of their first 15 games and sit fourth in the table.

The Isolani face now fellow high flyers Lazio on Monday evening as they look to strengthen their position amongst Italy’s elite.